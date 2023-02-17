Can't refer plea to 7-judge bench in abstract manner: Supreme Court on Maharashtra political crisis pleas

The Supreme Court’s Constitution bench on Friday declined to immediately refer the cases related to the Maharashtra political crisis to a larger seven-judge bench for reconsideration of a 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement on the powers of Assembly Speakers to deal with disqualification pleas.

The apex court said the question of reference to 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement to a seven-judge bench can't be decided in 'abstract manner, isolated and divorced from facts of the case'.

It has decided to go ahead with the hearing on legal issues arising out of Maharashtra political crisis from Tuesday (February 21).

More to follow...