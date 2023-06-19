CAPFs told to collect history of villages along borders: Report

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has reportedly instructed Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel to gather up to 2000-year-old history of villages along border areas manned by them.

The instructions came during a 'Chintan Shivir' of IPS officers posted in CAPFs chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 12 in the national capital.

Shah also instructed CAPF personnel to purchase local products, which would add as an income for locals living near the borders, as well as curb migration, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Speaking to the publication, a CAPF offical said that the moves put forth by the home minister would be linked to the Centre's plans to develop infrastructure along the borders.

The borders are largely manned by four forces — the Border Security Force (BSF), Assam Rifles, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

“All the seniors have been requested to send their frontiers subordinates to find out the details. After collecting [the details], they all should send it to the training headquarters by June 23 and they should continue their procedure of knowing the history of villages,” an official told the publication.

In the 'Chintan Shivir', various topics related to the forces such as border security, capacity building, guidance of junior officers, police-public relations, social media and law enforcement, central and state subjects, mission recruitment, monitoring of Ayushman CAPFs and best practices were also discussed.

Shah said good law and order is very important for the progress of any nation and it can be ensured only through a strong police administration.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government of India has always made efforts to strengthen the police administration and make it people-oriented so that it meets the expectations of the common people along with their safety, he said.

He said the welfare of CAPF personnel has always been the priority of the Modi government and under PM's leadership, the government has taken several steps for the welfare of the jawans.

He appreciated the role of the CAPFs in strengthening internal security.

Shah said that under the guidance of Modi, Vibrant Village Programme has been started to develop and create employment opportunities in the border areas.

(With PTI inputs)