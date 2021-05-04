CAPSI to offer course on dealing with biological threats after Covid-19

In an attempt to tackle biological security threats following the Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Association of Private Security Industry (CAPSI) is offering a first-of-its-kind “Certified for Biological Threat Security” (CBTS) certification to master trainers of the private security industry in collaboration with the UK-based International Security Industry Organization (ISIO).

The course was designed following a discussion CAPSI Chairman Kunwar Vikram Singh had with ISIO Director General Mr Juan Kirsten, when both pondered over the need to equip the private security industry with the expertise of dealing with ever-emerging biological threats.

Following this, CAPSI and ISIO jointly formulated a module to train master trainers who can equip the security personnel managing protocols on the ground.

“Any practitioner in security criminology, risk and investigation can apply to undertake the CBTS which is suitable for site managers, trainers and assessors for the COC19 Certificate of Compliance for Security Covid-19 Protocols. CBTS will ensure that manpower is equipped and layered by skill sets besides being knowledgeable on security Covid-19 protocols for their field of responsibility,” Singh said.

He said the Covid-19 Security Compliance Certification Project is being submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for making it mandatory for every government and private organisation to get its security teams acquire professional certification so that human assets of all establishments can be secured from any kind of biological threat.

Claiming that India is the first country to introduce such a programme globally, Singh said the Covid-19 security protocols related to the biological threats are based on intensive research, which fuelled the security and operational protocol guide for managing Covid-19 in March 2020.

"We have also released booklets for building and housing security protocols in consultation with some leading global security experts. These new protocols and certification will massively strengthen our preparedness in dealing with the rapidly changing Corona pandemic situation. We cannot always remain in lockdown or partial lockdown, so these new methodologies and training programmes will help in normalising our economic and business activities which have been severely hit by the pandemic," he said.

On the certification, he said the initiative is important because it is impossible to inoculate the entire globe within weeks, as in some countries it could still take a good year to begin making an impact.

“The point is that this is a mutating beast that can change shape. The security industry must have awareness of comprehending that this is an active biological threat that must be treated with the respect and addressed accordingly by using security Covid-19 protocols. This certification will help in dealing with emerging scenarios vis a vis the Corona pandemic,” he added.