Car owner hits parking attendant with bat in Delhi

A car parking attendant was hit with a cricket bat by a car owner for demanding parking fees in South Delhi, officials said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The car owner was said to be in a drunken state when he hit the staff member of PVR Priya Complex parking with the bat after the latter asked for the parking charges, said an official on Friday.

Police said that they arrested the accused, identified as Vikram Jeet Singh (28), a resident of Saidulajab near Mehrauli and working as a PT teacher at New Green Field School, Saket.

The incident occurred on Wednesday and the victim Vikas Thakur (34), a resident of Kusumpur Pahari is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Manoj C. said that on February 1 a police control room (PCR) call at around 10.30 p.m regarding the incident at PVR Priya Complex was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) was dispatched for the spot.

"On spot, a police team found Vikas injured and he was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he was admitted in the red zone for treatment. He was found unconscious and unfit for statement with injury on right temporal region," said the DCP.

The crime also inspected the spot and during the initial enquiry, an eyewitness, Manoj Kumar, who is also working in the parking of PVR Priya market, told the police that at about 07.00 p.m. a Honda Amaze car came into the parking and at about 9.30 p.m. the owner of the car came back in a drunken condition to take back his car.

"Manoj had asked the car owner to pay Rs 60 as parking charges but the man started abusing him. His friend Vikas and also the staff member of the parking intervened and also requested him to pay the parking charges," said the DCP.

The accused then took out a bat from his car and ran behind them. He hit Vikas on his head with the bat and fled from the spot in his car.

"During the investigation, the registration number of the car was verified and the accused Vikram was apprehended," said the official, adding that he was produced before the court and has been sent to judicial custody.