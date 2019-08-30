Cardiologist who criticised govt summoned by NIA

Leading Delhi-based cardiologist Dr Upendra Kaul was summoned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday in connection with terror funding case, days after he appeared on a news channel criticising the scrapping of special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

In the notice issued to Kaul, who is also Chairman of Batra Hospitals, he was asked to appear before the investigators at 10:30 AM on Friday.

He was told by the NIA that his questioning is required in connection with the case registered in 2017 in which it is alleged that JuD chief Hafiz Saeed and Kashmiri separatist leaders were involved in funding "active militants" of banned terrorist organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Toiba, among others, for anti-India activities.

According to the NIA, Saeed and separatist leaders, including those from the Hurriyat Conference, have been "acting in connivance with active militants" of the terrorist organisations "for raising, receiving and collecting funds domestically and abroad through various illegal channels, including hawala, for funding separatist and terrorist activities" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"They have entered into a larger criminal conspiracy for causing disruption in the Kashmir valley by way of pelting stones on the security forces, systematically burning schools, damaging public property and waging war against India," the NIA had said.

In a news show, Kaul, who belongs to Kashmiri Pandit community, had criticised the government for scrapping the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.