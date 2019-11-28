Case against lawyers

A police case was registered against a section of lawyers of Thiruvananthapuram district court in connection with the gheraoe of a woman magistrate on Wednesday. The Kerala High court also registered a suo moto case in this regard.

Judicial first class magistrate Deepa Mohan was allegedly gheraoed by lawyers after she cancelled the bail of a transport bus driver. A bus passenger, who lodged a petition against the driver for rash driving, complained before the court that the accused driver was threatening her to withdraw the complaint.

The police case was registered on the basis of a petition filed by the magistrate. Judicial officers forum also expressed resentment over the incident.