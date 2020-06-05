Case against Maneka Gandhi over Malappuram statement

The Malappuram police on Friday registered a case against BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP Maneka Gandhi in connection with her critical remarks against Malappuram district against the backdrop of the killing of a pregnant elephant using explosives.

According to police, the case was registered on a batch of petitions against the Maneka. Section 153 of IPC for deliberately making the provocative statements was invoked against her. So far five petitions from individuals and political activists were received in this regard, said the police.

Maneka stated the other day that the killing of the elephant took place in Malappuram district and the district was known for such murders and it is India's most violent district. She did not withdraw the statement even as the state government clarified that the elephant killing took place in Palakkad district. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also accused her of bringing in bigotry into the incident and trying to unleash hate campaigns.

Malappuram is a Muslim dominated district and parts of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency fall in the district.