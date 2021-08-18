FIR against MP for comparing Taliban & freedom fighters

Case against Samajwadi Party MP over 'Taliban want to run their own country' remark

Sambhal Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said when India was under British Rule, the entire country fought for independence

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 18 2021, 11:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 11:25 ist
Endorsing the Taliban takeover, Barq said the Afghans want to run their own country in the manner they wanted. Credit: Reuters Photo

A case has been registered against a Samajwadi Party MP who defended the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and equated it with India’s own freedom struggle.

Responding to questions from reporters on Monday, Sambhal Lok Sabha MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq said when India was under British Rule, the entire country fought for independence. “They want to be free. This is their personal matter. How can we interfere?” he said on developments in Afghanistan.

Track latest updates from Afghanistan here

Endorsing the Taliban takeover, Barq said the Afghans want to run their own country in the manner they wanted. He added that the Taliban wanted to free their country and it was Afghanistan’s internal matter.

Barq called the Taliban a force that did not allow Russia or the United States to establish themselves in Afghanistan, “and now they want to run their own country”.

Read more: All efforts should be made to ensure safety, dignity of children, women in Afghanistan: Satyarthi

His remark drew a sharp reaction Tuesday from Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who compared it Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s comment after Kabul fell to the Taliban.

Asked to comment on the MP’s remarks, Deputy CM Maurya said he had not personally heard them. “But if this type of statement has been given then there is no difference between that person and Imran Khan," he added.

The Pakistan prime minister on Monday appeared to endorse the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, saying Afghanistan has broken the "shackles of slavery".

The UP minister slammed the opposition Samajwadi Party over the MP’s comment.

"Anything can happen in the Samajwadi Party. There are people who cannot sing the Jana Gana Mana, someone might support the Taliban, others could level allegations on police after terrorists are caught. This is appeasement,” he said outside the state Assembly in Lucknow. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Samajwadi Party
Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

 