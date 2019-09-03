Case filed against Digvijay for alleging RSS-ISI nexus

A criminal case has been lodged in a Bihar court on Tuesday against former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, for his controversial remarks alleging that there was a nexus between RSS and the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI.

Digvijaya, the Congress Rajya Sabha member, had alleged last week that some members of the RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal and other Hindu outfits took money from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) “and this needs to be looked into”. Singh had further alleged that more than the Muslims, Hindus were doing espionage for the ISI.

Though later, Digvijay clarified that he did not name the BJP, a lawyer from Bihar, Sudhir Kumar Ojha on Tuesday filed a criminal case against him in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muzaffarpur.

The court has listed the matter to be heard on September 13.

“Digvijay’s statement has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. I am also a Hindu. I am also deeply pained. That’s why I have filed a criminal case against him in the Muzaffarpur court, which will hear the matter on September 13,” said Ojha.