Cases against lawmakers shot up in 3 years, SC told

The Supreme Court has been informed that even after disposal of 2,775 cases after December 4, 2018, the cases against sitting and formers MPs and MLAs have increased from 4,122 to 4,984 till December 1, 2021, in an indication that "more and more persons with criminal antecedents are occupying the seats in the Parliament and the state Legislative Assemblies".

The 16th report prepared by amicus curiae and senior advocate Vijay Hansaria and advocate Sneha Kalita stated that as many as 4,984 cases are pending, out of which 1,899 cases are of more than five years old.

The total number of cases pending as on December 2018 were 4,110; and as on October 2020 were 4,859.

"Even after disposal of 2,775 cases after 04.12.2018, the cases against MPs/MLAs have increased from 4,122 to 4,984. This shows that more and more persons with criminal antecedents are occupying the seats in the Parliament and the State Legislative Assemblies. It is of utmost necessity that urgent and stringent steps are taken for expeditious disposal of pending criminal cases," it stated.

The report filed in a PIL by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay is to come for consideration before a bench presided over by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Friday.

The report also said no response has been filed by the central government in terms of the order of the top court on August 25, 2021, as regards expeditious investigation and trial of cases probed by the CBI, ED and the NIA, providing of infrastructure facilities to the trial courts and constitution of the monitoring committee to evaluate the reasons for delay of investigation.

"It is necessary that all the courts trying cases against MPs/MLAs are equipped with necessary infrastructure for conduct of court proceedings through internet facility," it said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: