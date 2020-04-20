COVID-19: Cash transfers, GST waivers top Cong agenda

Cash transfers for poor, GST-free anti-coronavirus essentials top Congress agenda

Sagar Kulkarni
Sagar Kulkarni, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 20 2020, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 18:24 ist
Gandhi attached a list of items along with the GST charged on them by the government. (Credit: PTI Photo)

After getting the government ring-fence Indian corporates from takeovers, Congress on Monday stepped up pressure on the Centre on seeking a waiver from GST on essential products in the fight against COVID-19 such as hand sanitisers, soaps, gloves and test kits.

The main opposition party also demanded that the Modi government transfer Rs 7,500 into every Jan Dhan bank account and also hand out a similar amount to the pension accounts of widows, disabled, elderly and beneficiaries of the PM-Kisan initiative to deal with the COVID-19 lockdown.

The demands was made after the first meeting of the high-level committee chaired by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to formulate the Congress stand on the emerging COVID-19 situation.

“In these difficult times, we have been asking the government to ensure that all small and large equipment related to the treatment of COVID-19 be made GST Free. It is wrong to collect GST on sanitisers, soaps, masks, gloves from people who are battling disease and poverty,’ former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Earlier, addressing the media through a video link, senior leader Jairam Ramesh, part of the 11-member committee, said that the Congress would submit specific suggestions to the government regarding the MSME and agriculture sectors by Wednesday.

“Cash transfer is required immediately to bring relief to crores of people…the priority is about now. We believe Rs 7500 should be transferred. This will take care of immediate needs of the people that has arisen,” Ramesh said terming the relief announced by the government as inadequate.

Ramesh said both Singh and Rahul, who also participated in the meeting, stressed that priority be given to the MSME sector because of its social and economic importance as it is one of the largest job providers in the country after agriculture.

Ramesh said both Singh and Gandhi also stressed on the need for making positive recommendations to the government to ensure smooth crop procurement and resolution of migrants' issues.

“I am sure a compassionate, responsible government can find funds to provide for the vulnerable," he said when asked if the country had funds of this nature to spare.

Ramesh said the Congress leadership will review the impact of the gradual easing of the lock down guidelines to allow migrant workers get employment within the state of their present residence.

