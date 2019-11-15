'Caste-based bias rising in education institutions'

Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel on Friday alleged that casteist discrimination is becoming rampant in higher education institutions which come under the central government.

It is unfortunate that students were forced to end their lives by succumbing to such discrimination, the minister said after visiting the house of IIT-M student from Kollam Fatima Lateef, who had recently committed suicide.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the state Assembly on Friday that state police chief Loknath Behera had held discussion with his Tamil Nadu counterpart and the investigation in the case was progressing.