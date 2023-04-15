Caste discrimination: UGC revises redressal norms

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday notified the revised Redressal of Grievances of Students Regulations 2023 to stop caste-based discrimination on campuses.

Under the new rules, all institutions need to have a committee to resolve grievances within 15 days and appoint an ombudsperson.

The guidelines, revised in light of the NEP 2020, state that the UGC will withdraw the declaration of fitness certificate under section 12 of the UGC Act if institutions do not comply with the guidelines.

Redressal committees will need to have five professors or senior faculty members, with one of them being the chairperson, as well as a representative from among students who must be nominated on academic merit in sports or performance in co-curricular activities. “At least one member or the Chairperson shall be a woman, and at least one member or the Chairperson shall be from SC/ST/OBC category,” the Rules state.

The ombudsperson must be a retired vice-chancellor or a retired professor who has worked as Dean or HoD with a decade’s experience as a professor at a state or central university or in an institution of national importance or at a deemed-to-be university. Alternatively, the ombudsperson could be a former district judge.

UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar said that the rules do not replace other regulations by the higher education body but will provide an additional forum for the redressal of complaints against caste discrimination.