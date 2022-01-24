Cattle smuggling case: SC grants bail to prime accused

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed bail to Mohd Enamul Haque, a prime accused in an multi-crore cattle smuggling case at India-Bangladesh border, saying that his custody was not warranted.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Dinesh Maheshwari said: "We are of the opinion that continued detention of appellant in custody is not warranted".

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, representing the CBI, asked the court to not grant him bail in the matter as the investigation in the matter was in progress.

The bench, however, said that the investigation in the matter cannot remain open-ended.

"We direct the appellant to be released on bail subject to terms and conditions set by the Special CBI judge, Asansol," the bench said.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Haque, submitted before the bench that his client has been in custody for a long time and all the other accused, including the BSF commandant, have been granted bail. He also pointed at the issue of CBI's jurisdiction to investigate a case, when the state government has withdrawn its consent.

The bench said that in the backdrop of offences involved and the custody undergone by the petitioner, his further custody was not required.

Haque challenged the Calcutta High Court order, passed in November 2021, which dismissed his bail petition citing serious accusations against him.

It was alleged that a BSF commandant in Roshanbagh, West Bengal, had accepted illegal gratification to allow cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border go scot-free. The BSF commandant was later arrested at a railway station in Kerala, Rs 43 lakh was recovered from him. It was alleged that Haque had played a key role in the deal with the commandant.

Watch the latest DH videos: