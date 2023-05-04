ED files chargesheet against Anubrata Mondal, daughter

Cattle smuggling: ED files supplementary charge sheet against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, daughter



PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 04 2023, 21:47 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 21:47 ist
TMC leader Anubrata Mondal. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, his daughter Sukanya and others in a money laundering case related to alleged cattle smuggling through the India-Bangladesh border.

The agency filed the final report before Special Judge Raghubir Singh, who posted the matter for further proceedings on May 8.

Read | Delhi court sends TMC leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter to 3-day ED custody

The judge also directed the ED's Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana to supply the copy of the charge sheet to Anubrata Mondal as well to the counsel appearing for his daughter Sukanya Mondal.

Both Anubrata and Sukanya Mondal are currently in judicial custody in the case.

Anubrata Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president and a close aide of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with the related corruption case. 

The ED arrested him in the alleged multi-crore cattle smuggling scam case after questioning him inside the Asansol jail where he was lodged. 

