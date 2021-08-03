CBDT extends due date for e-filing of income tax forms

CBDT extends due date for e-filing of income tax forms

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 03 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 20:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced that the due date for electronic filing of various forms under the IT Act has been extended.

"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms vide Circular No.15/2021 dated 03.08.2021," the CBDT made the announcement in a tweet.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Income Tax
India News
CBDT

Related videos

What's Brewing

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Recycled medals, podiums: Tokyo passes sustainable test

Future space travel might require mushrooms

Future space travel might require mushrooms

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

'Heart attack risk rises in first two weeks post Covid'

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Team India gets emotional after losing to Belgium

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

Sport or martial art? Karate’s big question at Olympics

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

What will the Earth be like in 500 years?

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Hockey star's dad sold cow to buy son's goalkeeper kit

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

Delta infections among vaccinated likely contagious

 