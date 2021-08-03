CBDT extends due date for e-filing of income tax forms

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced that the due date for electronic filing of various forms under the IT Act has been extended.
On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms vide Circular No.15/2021 dated 03.08.2021. pic.twitter.com/muJncamY5V
— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 3, 2021
"On consideration of difficulties reported by taxpayers & other stakeholders in electronic filing of certain Forms under the IT Act,1961, CBDT has further extended the due dates for electronic filing of such Forms vide Circular No.15/2021 dated 03.08.2021," the CBDT made the announcement in a tweet.
More to follow...
