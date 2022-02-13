3 held by CBI over derogatory posts against judges

CBI arrests 2 advocates, businessman over derogatory online posts against SC, HC judges

The CBI has recently carried out searches at 10 locations, including office and residential premises of the accused and suspects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 13 2022, 21:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 21:06 ist
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered several cases/FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the Hon'ble Judges and Judiciary through interviews/social media/posts/speeches in on-line platforms. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI has arrested two advocates and a businessman in its probe into alleged derogatory posts made online against judges of the Supreme Court and high courts, officials said on Sunday.

Advocates M Chandrasekhar Rao and Kalanidhi Gopalakrishna and businessman Gunta Ramesh Rao were taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the cases being probed by the agency on the orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The CBI has recently carried out searches at 10 locations, including office and residential premises of the accused and suspects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein incriminating evidence was recovered, the central probe agency said in a statement.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered several cases/FIRs against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the Hon'ble Judges and Judiciary through interviews/social media/posts/speeches in on-line platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders/judgements. The cases/FIRs have been registered on the orders of the Hon'ble High Court of Andhra Pradesh," the statement said.

