CBI arrests Gujarat cadre IAS officer in corruption case

The 2011-batch officer is facing charges of demanding and receiving bribe while granting arm licences

Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • Jul 14 2022, 07:14 ist
The central bureau of investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh in connection with an alleged corruption case. 

The 2011-batch officer is facing charges of demanding and receiving bribes while granting arm licences and land allotment during his stint as a collector of Surendranagar district. 

"We have arrested IAS officer K Rajesh in the corruption case after he failed to cooperate with the investigation, " a CBI officer told DH. Earlier in May, CBI had arrested a Surat-based trader Rafiq Memon who is alleged to have acted as a middleman for Rajesh. The FIR mentions that an investigation started against the IAS officer after the Gujarat government filed a complaint with the central government. The CBI was asked to do a preliminary enquiry based on which FIR was registered. 

"The case registered against the then collector (an IAS officer -2011 batch), Surendranagar & others including the proprietor of Surat-based private firm and unknown persons & entities on the allegations of demand & receipt of illegal gratification/bribe related to grant of arms licences, allotment of Government land and regularization of encroached Government land in the name of ineligible beneficiaries. A Preliminary enquiry was earlier registered on a request of the Gujarat Government in the matter. The instant case is the outcome of the PE," the CBI had said in a statement.

