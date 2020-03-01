CBI arrests IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui in J&K arms licensing case: Officials.

CBI arrests IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan

CBI arrests IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan, Itrit Hussain Rafiqui in J&K arms licensing case

  Mar 01 2020
The CBI has arrested two former district magistrates of Kupwara -- Rajiv Ranjan, an IAS, and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui-- in connection with the issuance of a large number of arms licences on the basis of forged documents, officials said on Sunday.

During the CBI investigation, the alleged role of Ranjan and Rafiqui who had held the position of district magistrate of Kupwara from 2015 to 2016 and 2013 to 2015, respectively, had surfaced, they said.

The agency has taken both the officers into its custody, a CBI spokesperson said. 

