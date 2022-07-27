CBI arrests Lalu's Man Friday Bhola Yadav in Railway recruitment scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad's closest aide, Bhola Yadav, in the railway recruitment scam. Bhola, perceived as Lalu's shadow and who served him as his OSD (Officer on Special Duty) when the latter was the Union railway minister from 2004 to 2009, is also an accused in the IRCTC scam.

The arrest in New Delhi coincided with CBI raids at four premises of Bhola in Bihar – two each in Patna and Darbhanga.

Who is Bhola Yadav?

Bhola was also a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Bahadarpur in Darbhanga from 2015 to 20. He lost the subsequent Assembly elections from Hayaghat in 2020. He was very close to Lalu and had also served a term in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Following Lalu's arrest in Ranchi in December 2017 in the multi-crore fodder scam, it was Bhola who stayed with the RJD chief like a shadow, taking care of the incarcerated leader in the Birsa Munda Jail in Jharkhand as well as the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) where Lalu was admitted following the deterioration in his health.

The clout of Bhola could be gauged from the fact that not one political appointment with Lalu could be fixed without the knowledge of the latter's Man Friday. Known as the eyes and ears of Lalu, Bhola has been instrumental in allotting the Lok Sabha and Assembly tickets to aspirants.

CBI raid in Bihar

Against this backdrop, the CBI - the country's premier investigating agency – raided Bhola's four premises in Bihar on Wednesday at 5 am, while he was arrested from New Delhi. The charge against Bhola is that when he served as the OSD to Lalu (the then railway minister in 2004-09), he asked those who secured jobs in railways (through favour) to donate their land in the name of Lalu's kin. Since Lalu was already embroiled in the fodder scam then, it is said that no cash deal took place with those who were favoured for a job in the railways. CBI sources said Bhola was tasked with ensuring land transfer (in the name of Lalu's kin) in lieu of a railway job.

Lalu's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, Lalu's daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti and Lalu's son Tejashwi Yadav (Leader of the Opposition in Bihar) were also made co-accused with Lalu and Bhola in the job recruitment and IRCTC scam.

What is the IRCTC scam?

In June 2017, Lalu was charged with handing over of running of IRCTC hotels in Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Puri (Odisha) to private players after receiving prime land in Patna through a benami company when he was the railway minister during the UPA-I government. In this case, the CBI has named 14 persons in the chargesheet, including another of Lalu's close aides and former Union minister Prem Gupta.