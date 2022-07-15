CBI nabs NHAI CGM Digvijay Mishra over graft charges

CBI arrests NHAI CGM and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra over graft charges

On getting confirmation about a possible bribe exchange, CBI teams swooped down at the location and took Mishra into custody

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2022, 20:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 20:02 ist

The CBI on Friday arrested NHAI Chief General Manager and Regional Officer Digvijay Mishra from Gandhinagar for allegedly receiving Rs 10 lakh bribe, officials said.

The probe agency had booked Mishra after receiving a complaint of corruption against him, they said.

On getting confirmation about a possible bribe exchange, CBI teams swooped down at the location and took Mishra into custody, they said. 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had in December last year arrested National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) official Akil Ahmad in a bribery case of Rs 20 lakh.

