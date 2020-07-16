CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking bribe from private firm

The CBI has arrested a manager of NTPC Limited in Jodhpur for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of a firm engaged for the maintenance of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on Thursday.

It is alleged that Manager Om Prakash was arrested while receiving the first tranche of a total bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh from the firm, they said. The agency also carried out searches at the residence of the official in Bhilwara and at his office in Jodhpur, they said.

NTPC Limited, earlier known as National Thermal Power Corporation Limited, has given the contract for maintenance of a solar plant at the NTPC Energy Generation Centre in Jodhpur to a private sector power behemoth, they said. Om Prakash, responsible for overseeing the working of the plant, allegedly demanded Rs 3.5 lakh for clearing pending bills of the firm and allowing it to smoothly carry on with its work, they said. Following a complaint from the owner of the firm, the CBI laid a trap and caught Om Prakash red-handed receiving the bribe amount, they said.