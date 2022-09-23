CBI arrests Patna's NHAI CGM, aides in bribe case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday apprehended NHAI Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer, Patna, along with two employees of a private company, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Sadre Alam, CGM, NHAI, Regional Office, Patna and others, including DGM, NHAI, and Patna on the allegations of demanding bribe from the officials of Nashik based private firm for doing a favour in clearing inflated bills, manipulation of Measurement Books.

The official said that searches are being conducted at eight different places belonging to the accused.

A sum of Rs 60 lakh in cash was also found from the premises of Alam.

All the accused will be produced before a competent court after the raid.