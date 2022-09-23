CBI arrests Patna's NHAI CGM, aides in bribe case

CBI arrests Patna's NHAI CGM, aides in bribe case

The official said that searches are being conducted at eight different places belonging to the accused

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 23 2022, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 15:56 ist

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday apprehended NHAI Chief General Manager (CGM) and Regional Officer, Patna, along with two employees of a private company, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered against Sadre Alam, CGM, NHAI, Regional Office, Patna and others, including DGM, NHAI, and Patna on the allegations of demanding bribe from the officials of Nashik based private firm for doing a favour in clearing inflated bills, manipulation of Measurement Books.

The official said that searches are being conducted at eight different places belonging to the accused.

A sum of Rs 60 lakh in cash was also found from the premises of Alam.

All the accused will be produced before a competent court after the raid.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Central Bureau of Investigation
India News
Arrest
Patna

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid in test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

 