CBI arrests seven from four states in online child sexual abuse case

Seven men were arrested from four states in connection with investigations into an international racket allegedly involved in sexual abuse of children and posting and circulating abuse material on the internet with the CBI on Wednesday, saying that its investigations have shown that more than 50 groups having more than 5,000 people in around 100 countries are sharing such material.

The arrests came after the CBI conducted searches at 77 locations in 14 states, including in Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, in 23 cases filed against 83 people.

Ram Gautam, Satender Mittal and Purushottam were arrested from Delhi, Surendra Kumar Nayak from Dhenkanal in Odisha, Nishant Jain from Noida and Jitender Kumar from Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh and T Mohan Krishna from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, the CBI said.

According to the agency, the accused allegedly shared the links of Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) on websites and some of them were involved in trading of CSEM material.

Various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing CSEM through various social media platforms. It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups and third-party platforms.

"There are more than 50 groups having more than 5,000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have involvement of foreign nationals. It is initially learnt that there may be involvement of nationals of around 100 countries spread across various continents. The CBI is coordinating with sister agencies through formal and informal channels," the CBI said.

Searches were conducted in Tirupati and Kanekal (Andhra Pradesh), KonchJalaun, Mau, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Siddharthanagar, Moradabad, Noida, Jhansi, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh), Junagarh, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar (Gujarat), Sangroor, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur and Patiala (Punjab) and Patna and Siwan (Bihar).

Investigators also conducted searches in Yamuna Nagar, Panipat, Sirsa and Hisar (Haryana), Bhadrak, Jajapur and Dhenkanal (Odisha), Tiruvalure, Coimbatore, Namkkal, Salem and Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu), Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Nagaur (Rajasthan), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), Jalgaon, Salwad and Dhule (Maharashtra), Korba (Chhattisgarh), Solan (Himachal Pradesh) and Delhi.



Electronic gadgets, mobiles and laptops among other things were recovered.

According to multiple FIRs filed by the CBI, the agency has received information about a "syndicate of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries" who were "circulating, storing and viewing" Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms and groups.

"Such persons are disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups/platforms and third-party storage/hosting platforms," the FIRs said.

The accused in "connivance with each other" were involved in "publishing/transmitting CSEM in the electronic form depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and are collecting/seeking/ browsing/downloading/exchanging/distributing material in the electronic form depicting children in obscene or indecent or sexually explicit manner," it said.

The CBI is also regularly coordinating with international law enforcement agencies to detect and investigate sexual abuse of minors, especially over the cyberspace and also reaffirms its commitment towards promoting cooperation with US Law Enforcement Agencies in combating child sexual abuse in cyberspace.

