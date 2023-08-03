CBI booked over 200 civil servants in 135 cases since 2018

Over 200 civil servants were booked in 135 cases by the CBI since 2018, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

According to statistics placed in the House through written replies, cases were registered against 216 bureaucrats between January 2018 and June 2023 with Maharashtra topping the list with 39 officers being booked in 24 cases. Of the 135 cases, charge-sheets have been filed in 57 cases.

The data was disclosed by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh to separate questions raised by BJP MPs Kirodi Lal Meena and Sushil Kumar Modi.

Maharashtra was followed by Delhi where 21 officers faced 15 cases and Uttar Pradesh where 17 officers faced 11 cases during the period. In Karnataka, 14 officers were booked in five cases during this period.

Of the civil servants facing cases, 12 were from Bihar, 11 from Tamil Nadu, nine each from Gujarat, Haryana and Kerala, and eight each from Punjab, Rajasthan and Telangana.

"The All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, and the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964, lay down the code of conduct for central government employees to which every member of the service shall, at all times, follow," Singh said.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, imparts training to officer trainees through appropriate courses keeping in view national aspirations and constant feedback, he said adding this also inter alia includes imbibing the spirit of nationalism, citizen centricity and financial integrity.

"The government of India had approved the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building – Mission Karmayogi - in September 2020 with the objective to create a professional, well-trained and future-looking civil service, that is imbued with a shared understanding of India's developmental aspirations, national programs and priorities," he said.

Of the 135 cases, sanction for prosecution is pending for more than two years in two cases. In the last five years (2018 to 2022), the Central Vigilance Commission has recommended action against 12,756 officers during first stage advice and 887 officers during second stage advice.

"Out of this, grant of sanction of prosecution was advised in respect of 719 officers," Singh said.