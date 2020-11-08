CBI books former CMD of Hindustan Steelworks in bribery case

The CBI has booked Moyukh Bhaduri, former CMD, Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd for allegedly demanding Rs one crore bribe to award tender for construction of Trade Facilitation Center and Crafts Museum in Varanasi, officials said on Sunday.

This is the second case against Bhaduri.

It is alleged that Bhaduri entered in a criminal conspiracy with Anant Saxena of Zillion Infra, who on the former's behalf demanded Rs one crore from N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar of Vijay Nirman co Ltd for giving contract for the construction of the trade center at Varanasi, they said.

"N Krishna Rao and V Ajay Kumar arranged the first installment ie Rs. 50 lacs from one M/s. Madhuri Constructions, Hyderabad, and delivered it to Anant Saxena in the bank account of his firm M/s Zillion Infra Projects Pvt. Ltd. from bank account of M/s Madhuri Construction, Hyderabad, on May 28, 2015, through RTGS.

Enquiry has further revealed that the said amount received by Anant Saxena was further diverted to Dhiraj Kanchal, a private person," the CBI FIR has alleged.