CBI books Leela Samson over irregularities

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 14 2019, 14:44pm ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2019, 14:44pm ist
Representative image.

The CBI has booked ace Bharatnatyam dancer and former Chairperson of Sangeet Natak Akademi Leela Samson for alleged "unfruitful expenditure" of Rs 7.02 crore on the renovation of Koothambalam auditorium of Kalakshetra Foundation, Chennai, officials said Saturday.

Samson, a Padma Shree awardee and also a former chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, has been booked along with the then officers of the Foundation: Chief Accounts Officer TS Murthi, Accounts Officer S Ramachandran, Engineering officer V Srinivasan and proprietor of CARD and Chennai Engineers, they said. 

In a complaint, the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Culture Ministry has alleged that the contract for the renovation work was awarded by the officials of the Foundation to consultant architect CARD in violation of General Finance Rules, they said.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sangeet Natak Akademi awards
Central Bureau of Investigation
Comments (+)
 