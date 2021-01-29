CBI conducts surprise checks at 20 FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting joint surprise checks at about 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana, as part of preventive vigilance after receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, according to news agency ANI.

The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, officials told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)