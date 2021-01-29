CBI conducts surprise checks at 20 FCI godowns in Punjab, Haryana

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting joint surprise checks at about 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana, as part of preventive vigilance after receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, according to news agency ANI.
In the light of receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting joint surprise checks at about 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana, as part of preventive vigilance: CBI
— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
The move is part of preventive vigilance to check corruption at locations where public dealing takes place, officials told PTI.
(With inputs from PTI)
The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more
SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn
DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'
Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like
Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice
Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery