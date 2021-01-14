CBI DySP, Inspector under agency's radar for compromising probe into bank fraud cases

In an embarrassment to the CBI probing corruption cases, the agency has booked four of its functionaries, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and an Inspector, for allegedly misusing official position in favouring companies accused of bank fraud.

After registering a case, the CBI on Thursday conducted searches at 14 locations, including in Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur and Noida at the premises of the accused.

The CBI action comes against a CBI steno also besides another functionary and private persons, including lawyers, the agency said in a statement.

The FIR is registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act accusing them of "compromising the investigation of certain cases on extraneous pecuniary considerations".

Sources said the agency received a tip-off about some officials being approached by middle-men for the accused in bank fraud cases and offering money to derail the probe.

The case comes as an embarrassment for the CBI, as it is the prime agency conducting investigations into corruption cases and its own men have been caught derailing such cases.