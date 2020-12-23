CBI files charge sheet against NDA Principal over irregularities in appointment of staff

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Dr Om Prakash Shukla, the then Principal of Pune-based National Defence Academy (NDA), the premier joint services academy of Indian armed forces.

Shukla was accused of alleged irregularities in the appointment of staff at the institute located at Khadakwasla in Pune.

A case was registered on May 8, 2018, against him and others on the allegations of fraudulent appointments to various posts of civilian faculties at NDA on the basis of false and exaggerated claims in respect of teaching/research experience and exaggerated API scores.

It was further alleged that in 2007-08, the accused fraudulently, secured an appointment as Professor in Economics at NDA and subsequently as Principal, NDA in 2011, on the basis of false claims made in his applications to UPSC regarding teaching/research experience, and thereby cheated the Ministry of Defence.

He was booked under sections 120-B, 420, 465, 471 of Indian Penal Code and sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.