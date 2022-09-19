CBI files charge sheet against Kapoor in Yes Bank fraud

CBI files charge sheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in Yes Bank fraud

Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the case

Former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor. Credit: AFP File Photo

The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former Chief Executive and Managing Director of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor as well as Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar in the Rs 466.51 crore alleged fraud in the bank, officials said.

Kapoor was not named a suspect in the FIR registered on June 2 last year in the case. His role, however, surfaced during the investigation, they said.

In its charge sheet filed before the special CBI court in Mumbai, the probe agency has also named Thapar in the scam.

The FIR was registered against Thapar, directors of Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd (OBPL) -- Raghubir Kumar Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Mangal and Tapsi Mahajan --, unidentified executives of Avantha Realty Pvt Ltd and Jhabua Power Ltd, on a complaint from Yes Bank CVO Ashish Vinod Joshi.

Kapoor is also co-accused with Thapar in another case related to alleged diversion of public money in Yes Bank in exchange for a high-end property at an upscale neighbourhood of Delhi, they added.

Rana Kapoor
YES Bank
CBI
India News

