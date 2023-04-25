CBI files chargesheet against Sisodia in Excise case

CBI files chargesheet against Manish Sisodia in Excise Policy case

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 16:33 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

CBI on Tuesday filed a supplementary chargesheet against former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in excise policy case, PTI reported citing officials.

More to follow...

Manish Sisodia
India News
CBI
Delhi

