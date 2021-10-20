CBI files chargesheet in Dhanbad judge murder case

CBI files chargesheet in Dhanbad judge murder case

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 20 2021, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 21:25 ist
The case was handed over to the CBI by the Jharkhand government. Credit: PTI Photo

 The CBI has filed a charge sheet against two accused in the alleged murder of Dhanbad Judge Uttam Anand, who was mowed down by an auto-rickshaw on July 28, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has filed the charge sheet against auto-rickshaw driver Lakhan Verma and his accomplice Rahul Verma. They are both in judicial custody, they said.

CCTV camera footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road at Randhir Verma Chowk in Dhanbad when a heavy auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled the scene, killing him.

The case was handed over to the CBI by the Jharkhand government.

The CBI had dispatched a 20-member team under its ace investigator VK Shukla to probe the case. Shukla was recently awarded by the Union Home Ministry for being among the best investigators.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CBI
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Drive on your drink! Whisky waste can power your car

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

Apple's Rs 1,900 cleaning cloth has internet in splits

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

‘Squid Game’ the star for Netflix at the end of quarter

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Punjab barber siblings turn heads into canvasses

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Can pomegranates cure epilepsy?

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

Dave Chappelle row: Netflix workers mull walkout

 