CBI files fourth chargesheet in Bengal post-poll violence probe

CBI files fourth chargesheet in WB poll violence probe

The Calcutta High Court last month directed the CBI to probe the post-poll violence cases

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 11 2021, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 14:37 ist
Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered of stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBI filed the fourth chargesheet in the ongoing probe into the post-poll violence cases in West Bengal, sources said on Saturday.

The chargesheet was filed at Krishnanagar court in Nadia district in connection with the killing of a BJP worker allegedly by Trinamool Congress members, they said.

The chargesheet contains names of the two accused allegedly involved in the murder of the BJP worker after the assembly election results were announced on May 2, they added.

So far, the CBI has filed 34 FIRs in connection with murders and other heinous crimes perpetrated after the election results were announced.

The agency has already filed three chargesheets in different courts in connection with incidents that happened in Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas, and Nalhati and Rampurhat in Birbhum district.

