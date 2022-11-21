CBI visits AIFF HQs in 'football fixing' case

CBI files preliminary enquiry, visits AIFF HQs in 'football fixing' case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 21 2022, 08:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 09:35 ist

The CBI on Monday registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged football fixing case, ANI reported, quoting sources.

The CBI visited Delhi-based All India Football Federation (AIFF) HQs and asked for more information about the clubs and their investments in connection with alleged match-fixing in football.

More to follow...

AIFF
Football
CBI
India News

