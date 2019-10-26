CBI files review plea against P Chidambaram’s bail

The CBI on Friday approached the Supreme Court, pointing towards “errors apparent” in its October 22 order granting bail to former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram in a corruption case arising out of foreign investment approval to INX media group in 2007.

In a review petition, the agency contended that the apex court's findings that there was no material to show that appellant or his men approached a witness are “contrary to record which is required to be corrected and based upon correction, a suitable order is required to be passed”.

“The CBI has cogent and credible evidence in the form of Section 161 (statement before police) and 164 (before magistrate) of the Criminal Procedure Code which clearly records that the petitioner (Chidambaram) has attempted earlier and is trying to influence the said witnesses and pressurise them for not deposing against him and his son,” it said.

The CBI maintained that the apex court's findings recorded in its judgement suffered from “error apparent on the face of the record”.

Chidambaram was arrested on August 21. On getting bail in CBI case, he approached the Delhi HC for similar relief in a separate money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate.

In its plea, the CBI said the top court had declined to go through a sealed envelope containing statements which led the Delhi High Court to record a finding of the fact regarding influencing of witnesses.

“The allegations were not a mere averment but were based on cogent material and as such could not have been rebutted without even perusing it. In view of this ground alone, the judgement is liable to be reviewed,” it said.

The agency also contended it was not required in law to place such materials in remand applications that the accused was trying to influence witnesses.