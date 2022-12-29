CBI investigates ineligible foreign medical graduates

CBI investigates ineligible foreign medical graduates, raids 91 locations

As per norms, foreign medical graduates must qualify for FMGE/Screening Test to practice in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 16:01 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The CBI conducted searches at 91 locations across the country on Thursday in connection with its investigation against several state medical councils and foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practise in India without qualifying for a mandatory test, officials said.

The agency had registered an FIR against 14 state medical councils and 73 foreign medical graduates who were allowed to practise medicine in India without qualifying for the mandatory Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), they said.

According to norms, a foreign medical graduate must qualify for FMGE/Screening Test conducted by the National Board of Examination in order to get provisional or permanent registration with the National Medical Commission or a state medical council to practise medicine in India.

The sources said NBE sends its results to candidates as well as councils, they said.

When fake eligibility certificates were produced by these candidates, medical councils could have verified it from the results directly sent to them by NBE, they said.

The CBI has registered the case of alleged corruption, criminal conspiracy, forgery and cheating against unidentified officials of state medical councils, the erstwhile Medical Council of India, and 73 foreign medical graduates, the officials said.

