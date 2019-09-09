CBI moves to summon Kalyan Singh in Babri Masjid case

CBI on Monday moved the special court seeking to summon former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh to face trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

According to the sources, the central investigation agency moved an application before the special court hearing the demolition cases stating that Singh no longer enjoys immunity from prosecution.

Earlier, the CBI's attempt to get Singh to face trial in the matter was thwarted as he enjoyed constitutional immunity from prosecution owing to his position as the governor of Rajasthan.

Singh, who completed his five-year tenure as governor, a few days back, re-joined BJP on Monday.

Singh was the chief minister of UP when the disputed structure had been demolished in Ayodhya by thousands of 'karsevaks'. Singh had assured that he would ensure that the disputed structure was intact and that the 'karsevaks', who had assembled in large numbers in Ayodhya would be allowed to perform only ''symbolic'' 'karseva'.

However, the 'karsevaks' had demolished the structure on December 6, 1992 following which Singh had been fined by the Supreme Court for contempt of court.

Several other senior saffron party leaders, including Murli Manohar Joshi, L K Advani and Uma Bharti, were also accused in the Babri Masjid demolition cases.