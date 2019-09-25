CBI officer probing Asthana seeks VRS

A senior CBI official probing the FIR against senior IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has applied for voluntary retirement from service.

Sources said Superintendent of Police Satish Dagar has submitted the application for VRS on personal grounds. Dagar, who is to retire in 2021, could not be contacted for comments.

Dagar was drafted into the investigating team hours after then CBI Director Alla Verma was removed as the agency chief. He was appointed by interim CBI chief Minister Nageshwar Rao.

The FIR against Asthana, then Special Director in CBI, filed on the instructions of Verma had pushed the agency into an unprecedented crisis.

Asthana had also approached Central Vigilance Commission against Verma. Both accused each other of corruption.

Vermaand Asthana was shifted from the CBI. While the former refused to take up the new assignment, Asthana, who is considered close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah heads the Bureau of Civil Aviation now.