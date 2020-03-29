CBI officials to donate one-day salary to PMCARES fund to combat against COVID-19

Officials of the country's premier investigation agency, CBI, have decided to donate their one-day salary to the newly-constituted Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) fund, agency officials said.

The decision was taken soon after the fund was constituted, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has around 6,000 officials.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19.

"Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted.