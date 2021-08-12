CBI opposes plea by Gali Janardan Reddy to remove restrictions on visit to Ballari

The CBI on Thursday opposed before the Supreme Court a plea by former Karnataka Minister Gali Janardhana Reddy to relax bail condition restraining him to visit Ballari, saying this would instil fear in the mind of people as out of approximately 300 witnesses, 47 are from the district.

Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan submitted before a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari contended that this was a very dangerous trial. The fact that he will stay in Bellary would result in fear in minds of people, she said.

She claimed that most of the accused in the mining scam case were high-profile and acted in tandem to get the trial delayed in the case. She said the CBI never opposed his plea to visit Ballari on several occasions due to any exigency.

The top court sought to know from her if the CBI would file further charge sheet in the matter. To this, she said she would take instructions.

The court would continue to hear the application filed by Reddy on Friday.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy, in his arguments, contended that he had never violated any bail conditions. It has been six years and the trial had yet not commenced.

He has been resident of Ballari and should be allowed to reside or visit there without any restriction.

Reddy cannot visit Ballari as per the conditions of bail granted on January 21, 2015 by the top court.

The top court had then enlarged Reddy on the bail in a case of illegal mining with a condition that he would not visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Cuddapah.