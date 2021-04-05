CBI opposes Reddy's plea to remove restrictions on visit to Ballari, SC reserves order

The CBI on Monday opposed before the Supreme Court a plea by former Karnataka Minister and mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy to remove bail restrictions on his visit to home town, Ballari.

He is an influential figure with immense power. There are many witnesses who need protection, it submitted before a bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan.

“Whenever he has sought for two-three days for family events, we have never opposed that. But, he cannot be let out permanently. After many days we have gotten the witnesses to speak up," Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan said.

She, instead, sought an order for expediting the trial. The bench wrapped up the hearing and reserved the order on Reddy's application.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Reddy, contended that a cock-and-bull story has been made on the basis of concocted statements of witnesses. He also claimed 20 adjournments have also been taken by the CBI in the matter.

“If they are not able to meet the exigencies of the trial, they should give it up," he said. Reddy cannot visit Ballari as per the conditions of bail granted on January 21, 2015, by the top court.

The top court had then enlarged Reddy on the bail in a case of illegal mining with a condition that he would not visit Ballari, Ananthpuram and Cuddapah.