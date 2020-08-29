CBI probes dental professor who used to make money using Bengaluru firm

A dental professor with AIIMS-Patna is facing a CBI investigation after he was allegedly found to be making his patients order dental implants from a Bengaluru-based firm at much higher price and taking the excess money paid from the company.

The CBI has registered a case on Tuesday against Dr Shailesh Kumar Mukul, who was Associate Professor and Head of Department (Dentistry) in AIIMS-Patna, accusing him of resorting to "unlawful means in conspiracy with others" during 2013 to 2019.

According to the FIR, Dr Mukul was "not used to prescribe dental implants etc to the patients on the OPD booklet". Instead, it said, he used to instruct patients to pay cash to Lab Assistant or send money to a supplier firm -- Bengaluru-based M/s Osteo3D -- directly.

In the letter sanctioning to bring Dr Mukul under a CBI investigation, AIIMS-Patna has said that the money taken in cash from patients or sent through other means to the seller firm "used to be much higher than the actual amount payable".

The Patna-based firm was also receiving excess amount than the cost of implants supplied by it to the AIIMS.

"Thereafter, the surplus amount received by the vendor/supplier from the patients as well as the surplus amount remitted to it by the firm in Bengaluru have been paid in cash to Dr Mukul," AIIMS-Patna Institute Body president Prof Narendra K Arora said in his note sanctioning the registration of a case against the erring dentist.

The CBI has registered a case under sections related to criminal conspiracy and obtaining undue advangage among others.

At present, the CBI has only named Dr Mukul as an accused in the case. The names of the firms in Bengaluru or Patna do not figure in the FIR.

Officials said investigations are on in the case.