CBI raids AAP Punjab MLA's premises in bank fraud case

CBI raids AAP Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's premises in bank fraud case

PTI
PTI,
  • May 07 2022, 16:58 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 17:40 ist

The CBI is carrying out searches at premises linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra at three locations in Sangrur in a bank fraud case of over Rs 40 crore, officials said Saturday.

The searches are being carried out in Maler Kotla area of Sangrur district in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA, with location being his ancestral home, they said.

The case was registered on a complaint from Bank of India, they said.

AAP
Punjab
CBI
raid
Fraud
India News

