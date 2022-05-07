CBI raids AAP Punjab MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra's premises in bank fraud case

The CBI is carrying out searches at premises linked to Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra at three locations in Sangrur in a bank fraud case of over Rs 40 crore, officials said Saturday.
The searches are being carried out in Maler Kotla area of Sangrur district in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA, with location being his ancestral home, they said.
The case was registered on a complaint from Bank of India, they said.
