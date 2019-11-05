CBI raids at 169 places across India over bank fraud

The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches are going on in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand as well as Dadra and Nager Haveli, they said.

CBI is conducting searches at around 169 places across the country including in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, UP, Uttarakhand, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, in connection with bank fraud cases. pic.twitter.com/cfyX2GV2bJ — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

More to follow...