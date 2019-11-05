CBI raids at 169 places across India over bank fraud

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 05 2019, 11:35am ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2019, 12:32pm ist

The CBI is conducting searches in 169 locations across the country in connection with 35 bank fraud cases involving funds of over Rs 7,000 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

The searches are going on in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand as well as Dadra and Nager Haveli, they said. 

 

More to follow...

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CBI
Bank fraud
Comments (+)
 