CBI raids Ratul Puri's house in alleged Rs 787 crore bank fraud case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 26 2020, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 15:03 ist

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at seven locations, including official and residential premises of Ratul Puri and others, in connection with a case of Rs 787 crore alleged bank fraud involving their company Moser Baer Solar Ltd, officials said.

The searches, which started in the morning, are still continuing, they said.

The searches were also carried out at official and residential premises of Ratul Puri's father Deepak Puri, the officials said,

The case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday pertains to Rs 787 crore alleged loss incurred by the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in the credit facilities given to the company, they said.

The search teams of the agency are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for conducting the operation as a precautionary measure in the light of Covid-19

