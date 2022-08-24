CBI raids under way in Bihar, RJD MLC among those searched

CBI raids were under way in Bihar on Tuesday, in connection with the alleged land for job scam.

Earlier, reports said that CBI raids were ongoing at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, in Patna.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favor," said Sanjay Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna on the raids.

More details awaited.