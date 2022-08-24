CBI raids in Bihar; RJD MLC among those searched

CBI raids under way in Bihar, RJD MLC among those searched

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 24 2022, 08:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 08:57 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

CBI raids were under way in Bihar on Tuesday, in connection with the alleged land for job scam.

Earlier, reports said that CBI raids were ongoing at the residence of RJD MLC Sunil Singh, in Patna.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favor," said Sanjay Singh, RJD MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna on the raids.

More details awaited.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
CBI
raids
India News

What's Brewing

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Climate impacts visible everywhere

Climate impacts visible everywhere

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 