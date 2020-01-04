CBI recovers Rs 12L from passport official's premises

The CBI on Saturday recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash and documents related to assets worth Rs 31 lakh during searches at the premises of a senior superintendent of Regional Passport Office, Lucknow, officials said.

The agency has registered a case against Vikas Mishra, Senior Superintendent, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, they said.

The agency conducted searches at four locations -- three in Lucknow and one in Varanasi -- on Saturday, the officials said.

During the searches, the agency recovered Rs 12 lakh in cash, receipts for purchase of jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh, papers of fixed deposits worth Rs 26 lakh and documents of 45 bank accounts, they said.