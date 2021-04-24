CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in corruption case

The CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in connection with allegations of bribery against him, officials said.

The probe agency had carried out a preliminary enquiry on the orders of Bombay High Court to look into the allegations against him levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, they said.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had fixed a Rs 100 crore “collection target” for Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze.

According to the officials, during the enquiry, the CBI got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI is conducting raids in some places in Mumbai in connection with the case.

Vaze is the main accused in the planting of Scorpio near Antilia, the Carmichael Road residence of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani and murder of SUV owner Mansukh Hiran.

Singh moved the Supreme Court for a CBI probe against Deshmukh.

However, at the directions of the apex court, he moved the Bombay High Court, which asked for a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) to look into the allegations.

Singh is currently the Commandant General of Home Guards.

Deshmukh (70) is a loyalist of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and close to party’s General Secretary Praful Patel.

With PTI inputs