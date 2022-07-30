CBI requests to probe cases worth Rs 30,912 crore pending with six Opposition states

Probe in cases worth Rs 30,912.28 crore are at a standstill as six Opposition ruled states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan – have not given consent to the CBI to investigate it.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has informed the Rajya Sabha recently that 221 requests submitted till February 28 for grant of consent from the CBI are pending before these states.

These six states and three others – Mizoram, Kerala and Meghalaya – have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to probe cases alleging that the Centre is misusing the agency for its political gains. Incidentally, Meghalaya is the only state where an NDA ally is in power.

Maharashtra tops the list of pending requests – there are 221 requests from the CBI of cases worth Rs 29,040.18 crore are pending.

West Bengal follows Maharashtra with 27 pending requests for cases worth Rs 1,193.80 crore. Jharkhand has six cases of Rs 330.57 crore pending while Punjab has nine requests for investigating cases worth Rs 255.32 crore.

Chhattisgarh has seven requests (Rs 80.35 crore) pending while Rajasthan has four cases of Rs 12.06 crore pending.

Of the 221 pending requests, 40 -- 39 with West Bengal and one with Maharashtra -- are with the governments for over one year while 48 are waiting for clearance for six months to one year. There are 133 cases which are pending for less than six months.

In April this year, the Ministry has told Parliament that investigations in bank fraud cases worth Rs 21,074.43 crore are at a standstill as Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Rajasthan have not given consent to the CBI to investigate it in the past three years.

Separately, the Ministry told Rajya Sabha earlier this week, 101 requests under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act involving 235 public servants are pending with various ministries and departments of the Union Government and Public Sector Banks.

Section 17A provides for previous approval of the competent authority for a probe of offences relatable to recommendations made or decisions taken by public servants in discharge of official functions or duties.

The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 lays down a timeline of three months, extendable by one month, for decision by the competent authority.